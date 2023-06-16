Russians mine dams and flood fields in the Zaporozhye region, anticipating the Armed Forces

17:26 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian invaders use the tactics of mining dams and flooding fields in the Zaporozhye region, fearing a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporozhye regional administration, transmitted this information via the Telegram messenger.



According to him, Russian servicemen raise the water level in canals, mine dams and sown fields along the entire front line in the Vasilyevsky district in anticipation of the upcoming attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their "return home".



Malashko also noted an increase in the number of shelling by the Russian armed forces, including aviation, MLRS and artillery, as a result of which the hero cities of Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Gulyaipole and other settlements suffered.



According to Malashko, attacks on civilians are carried out in order to slow down the counteroffensive.



The head of the Zaporozhye regional administration also reminded that the Russian invaders have been taking documents from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant for several weeks, and their personal belongings from the houses of civilians.