Russians use pauses in night attacks to study Ukrainian air defense

11:57 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A spokeswoman for OK "South" reported on the observed pauses in the night attacks by the Russian occupiers, presumably in order to lull the vigilance of the Ukrainian defenders.



Usually, during missile attacks, the enemy activates his rocket carriers, preparing them for launches.



However, this time the maneuvers were noticed, but did not attract much attention..



It is likely that Russian forces deliberately take such pauses in night attacks in order to look for weaknesses in the Ukrainian air defense system.



Currently, the level of missile threat remains high, but has not yet reached a critical level.