The Russians are looking for resistance in the occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region

Russian military in search of resistance in the occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region. This was stated by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, in an interview with the FREEDOM TV channel on June 7.



He noted that the safety of local residents of the temporarily occupied part of the region remains in question. Fedorov stressed that although the Russian military controls the territory, they do not enjoy the support of the local population.

"At the moment, their main task is to suppress resistance. They use several methods. First, the number of abducted and captured people has increased significantly. If earlier we were talking about 1000 people per year, then in the last three weeks we have seen an increase in this problem, and up to 10 people are captured daily.. Among them are both journalists, pensioners and students," the mayor of Melitopol said.



According to him, there are young people in the city who arrived from Russia and the occupied Crimea, who provoke local residents and look for patriots of Ukraine by asking provocative questions.. The occupiers also recruit taxi drivers to achieve their goals.

"Their task is either to suppress the resistance, or to find the remaining pockets of resistance in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporozhye region, especially in Melitopol," Fedorov said.



The mayor also said that some people are being released in a week or two under incomprehensible algorithms, while others are on trial for "undermining Russian statehood" and similar charges.

"They sentence them to up to 10 years in prison. For example, a girl who tore down the Russian flag a month and a half ago in Melitopol was sentenced to a year in prison.. We have such a situation," the mayor said.



According to his information, there is also a trend in which the Russian occupiers do not release collaborators who collaborated with them in the occupied territory.