The Russians are looking for resistance in the occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region

Russian military in search of resistance in the occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region. This was stated by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, in an interview with the FREEDOM TV channel on June 7.
He noted that the safety of local residents of the temporarily occupied part of the region remains in question. Fedorov stressed that although the Russian military controls the territory, they do not enjoy the support of the local population.
According to him, there are young people in the city who arrived from Russia and the occupied Crimea, who provoke local residents and look for patriots of Ukraine by asking provocative questions.. The occupiers also recruit taxi drivers to achieve their goals.
The mayor also said that some people are being released in a week or two under incomprehensible algorithms, while others are on trial for "undermining Russian statehood" and similar charges.
According to his information, there is also a trend in which the Russian occupiers do not release collaborators who collaborated with them in the occupied territory.
