Russians want to carry out mass mobilization in Crimea

10:33 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

At the end of next month, the occupying Russian authorities are planning the next massive wave of mobilization in the captured Crimea.



From the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the enemy is carrying out preparatory measures for the next wave of mobilization. Until January 29 of this year, all so-called public and private institutions must submit lists of persons for "reservation" to the military commissariats, the message says.

The next massive wave of mobilization is scheduled for the end of February."



The General Staff also said that from February 1, all repair and construction work at budget-funded enterprises and institutions of Crimea will be stopped, and the funds planned for this will be redirected to ensure armed aggression against Ukraine.