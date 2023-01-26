Russians want to carry out mass mobilization in Crimea

At the end of next month, the occupying Russian authorities are planning the next massive wave of mobilization in the captured Crimea.
From the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.
The next massive wave of mobilization is scheduled for the end of February."
The General Staff also said that from February 1, all repair and construction work at budget-funded enterprises and institutions of Crimea will be stopped, and the funds planned for this will be redirected to ensure armed aggression against Ukraine.
