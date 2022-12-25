19:00 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Kherson collaborator Vladimir Saldo said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided to build a city on the Arabat Spit.



Based on the statement of the collaborator Saldo.

“Vladimir Putin decided to build a new “government quarter” and a small city on the Arabat Spit. This will be another completely new city. Design work is already underway. The flywheel turns quickly. For young people, I think this is very important. And there will be a place to work, and a place to rest. Everything will be close and close," the statement said.



Earlier, on December 9, Saldo announced that the Russians had restored the road bridge to the Arabat Spit near Genichesk.