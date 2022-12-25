The Russians are preparing a counteroffensive in the Kupyansk direction - Ukrainian Armed Forces

17:45 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders believe that the attempt of the invaders' counteroffensive in the Kupyansk direction will fail.



This was announced on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the Eastern Group of Forces Sergei Cherevaty.

“Yes, indeed, the Russians in the Luhansk direction, of which the Kupyansk direction is an element, are preparing a counter-offensive operation. We know about this, we monitor their actions and, in principle, actively counteract this in all areas where they are trying to counterattack,” Cherevaty said.

He stressed that the situation in the Kupyansk region is significantly different from the situation near Bakhmut and Avdiivka.