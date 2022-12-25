The Russians are preparing a counteroffensive in the Kupyansk direction - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukrainian defenders believe that the attempt of the invaders' counteroffensive in the Kupyansk direction will fail.
This was announced on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the Eastern Group of Forces Sergei Cherevaty.
He stressed that the situation in the Kupyansk region is significantly different from the situation near Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
