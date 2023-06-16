16:16 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian citizens seek to organize special groups of local residents of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.



In the immediate vicinity of the settlements of Rogovo and Mozhnikovka in the Lugansk region, several special camps were created, to which detachments of recruited prisoners and arrested residents from the occupied Ukrainian territories arrive under protection from the Russian Federation.



This information was disseminated by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar in the Telegram channel..



She said: "By the end of May, the number of camps is expected to increase with the arrival of two more batches of prisoners from Russia, mainly those convicted of particularly brutal murders."



According to Malyar, more than 800 people are currently in these camps. They are undergoing intensive training, which is planned to be completed within a month..

"After completing a combat training course, the prisoners will be offered to conclude contracts that provide for their mandatory participation in hostilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the Deputy Minister of Defense added..

In addition, Malyar said that the Russian invaders in certain settlements on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine are conducting special operations and detaining local residents..