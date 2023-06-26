Russia completes preparations for terrorist attack at ZNPP - Budanov

06:43 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops have completed preparations for blowing up the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), placing equipment with explosives in 4 of the 6 power units of the plant.



This was stated in an interview with the British edition of The New Statement by the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov.



In particular, the intelligence officer said that Russia had mined the station's cooling pond, noting that nuclear reactors without cooling could melt in a period of 10 hours to 14 days. In addition, an increase in the voltage on the power lines to the station by the occupiers can lead to an accident at the ZNPP, the head of military intelligence believes.

"(The plan of the terrorist attack at the ZNPP - ed.) is fully developed and approved. They can use technical means to accelerate the catastrophe," Budanov said.

According to him, the invaders also placed equipment filled with explosives near 4 of the 6 power units of the station.

"The situation has never been as difficult as it is now," Kirill Budanov stressed.

He believes that the Russian leadership may decide to undermine the ZNPP if the Russian troops are forced out from the left bank of the Dnieper. The enemy also considers the option of attacking the station as a "preventive measure" to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive.



