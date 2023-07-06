Russia fired 36 missiles from six launch vehicles this night - Gumenyuk

11:54 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

That night, July 6, Russia activated at least six launch vehicles, firing 36 missiles. Of these, three were surface, and three more were underwater.



This was informed by the head of the joint coordination press center of the defense forces in the south, Natalia Gumenyuk, during the telethon.



She also noted that Kalibr-type missiles fired from the sea are capable of traveling considerable distances and pose a danger to all of Ukraine.

“For the evening, four rocket carriers were concentrated, and it was clear that the enemy was preparing to attack. At night, the enemy increased the number of rocket carriers - in total, at least six rocket carriers were involved, including three surface and three underwater. The total number of Kalibr missiles fired was 36," the press secretary of OK Yug said.

Regarding the night attack of the occupiers in Lviv, Gumenyuk noted that Caliber missiles pose a danger to residents of all regions. They can cause devastating damage both on a direct hit and when a missile is shot down over a city.. In this regard, the spokeswoman stressed that the air raid alert should not be ignored.



She also added that Caliber, launched from the sea, is capable of covering a distance of up to 2,500 kilometers, covering almost the entire territory of Ukraine.