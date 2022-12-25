Russia is forced to spend its strategic stockpile of weapons - GUR

09:14 04 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia has begun using a strategic stockpile of certain types of weapons, as well as missiles manufactured this year. This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky, the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported on his Telegram channel on Saturday, December 3.

He also noted that some of the Russian missiles are used directly from the assembly line.

"How long they last - a lot depends on production. Yes, it has fallen compared to the pre-war period. But, unfortunately, Russia, due to the circumvention of economic sanctions, is still capable of launching a certain number of cruise missiles and other weapons that are used against our state," the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, for two months Russia has been exporting artillery ammunition 122 mm, 152 mm from Belarus.

The Russian invaders are negotiating with other countries on the supply of ammunition, scarce missile weapons to the MLRS Smerch and Uragan.

Russia also continues to negotiate with Iran on the provision of stockpiles of ballistic missiles. Skibitsky also added that there are draft agreements between these countries, but at present the supply of such weapons has not been recorded.