13:45 17 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The military leadership of the Russian Federation is concerned about the vulnerability of the occupied Crimea, so they moved the launch site of Iranian drones to the Krasnodar Territory. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on December 17.

“In recent days, Russia’s long-range strike campaign against Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure has intensified. The wave of strikes mainly consisted of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, but almost certainly also included Iranian-provided UAVs launched from Russia’s Krasnodar region.. Previously, these UAVs were launched mainly from the territory of the occupied Crimea.

According to British intelligence, the change in launch site is likely due to Russian concerns about the vulnerability of the Crimea, as well as the convenience of resupply from the likely point of arrival of weapons in Russia - Astrakhan.

Recall, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the invaders in Crimea are preparing for the landing of Ukrainian troops.

As reported, the White House believes that Ukraine has the strength to return the Crimea.