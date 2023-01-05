Russia is increasingly relying on Shaheda - ISW

10:55 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian forces are increasingly relying on Iranian-made drones in their campaign against Ukraine's critical infrastructure and have likely depleted their current stockpile of these systems significantly.

This is discussed in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"Russia is likely to seek further bilateral cooperation with Iran to obtain more precision-guided weapons systems for use in Ukraine," the analysts said.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Russians have used about 660 Iranian-made Shahed-131 and -136 drones since September, ISW notes.



Intelligence spokesman Vadim Skibitsky said that Russia's contract with Iran provides for the transfer of 1,750 drones and that Russian forces need to replenish their stocks after the active use of these systems in previous days.. Skibitsky also said that the GUR has intelligence data indicating that Russia will receive another batch of Iranian-made drones, analysts said.

Russian troops have likely become dependent on the use of Iranian-made drones as they are a cheap alternative to more conventional precision-guided missiles, of which the Russian military is likely to be greatly depleted .

The Russians are using 1,750 Iranian drones until May 2023, if they use them at the rate they used between September and December 2022, the Institute for the Study of War estimated.