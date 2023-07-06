12:50 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia has decided to withdraw its troops from all regions, including the border with China, in order to deter a counteroffensive from Ukraine.



This was announced by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter with reference to intelligence data.



According to British intelligence, military formations from different parts of Russia are taking the brunt of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.. Some units, according to intelligence data, were transferred to the front at a distance of 7 thousand kilometers from their former duty station.



In particular, the 58th combined-arms army is operating in the Zaporozhye region, which is responsible for the security of the Caucasian region of Russia.. In addition, the 5th Combined Arms Army and the Marine Corps are located in the Velika Novoselka area, which are usually based at a distance of 7 thousand kilometers from the deployment site as a counterweight to the Chinese army.



British intelligence analysts note that the defense around Bakhmut is mainly carried out by Russian airborne regiments, which are usually deployed in the west of Russia and act as an elite rapid reaction force in case of tension with NATO, the UK Ministry of Defense emphasizes.



Employees of the British department note that these facts indicate how the war against Ukraine influenced the national strategy of Russia.