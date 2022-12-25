Russia will face difficulties in expanding its army - British intelligence

10:35 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The military leadership of the Russian Federation will have significant problems in expanding the number of personnel of its armed forces in accordance with the announced plans.



This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on its Twitter.



As recalled in the institution, on December 21, at the expanded board of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, President Vladimir Putin was presented with plans to increase the Russian army by about 30% - up to 1.5 million people. It is not known when this level will be reached, the ministry said.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu explained that the expansion would involve at least two brigades in northwest Russia to boost the size of the division. He allegedly called the threat of Finland and Sweden joining NATO.

This is one of the first glimpses of how Russia is seeking to adapt its forces to the long-term strategic challenges posed by its invasion of Ukraine.. At the same time, the question arises of how exactly the Russian Federation will carry out these plans against the backdrop of its military failures.