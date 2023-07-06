Russia launched a rocket attack on Lviv to intimidate Ukrainians

12:20 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia launched a rocket attack on the city of Lvov to intimidate Ukrainians and visitors to the city.



The Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko published this information in his message on the Telegram messenger.



According to him, this is one of the largest rocket attacks on Lvov since the start of the war. As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded, as well as people trapped under the rubble..



Residential buildings, important infrastructure facilities, schools and dormitories were damaged. Work to rescue the victims continues, and we remember the victims with warmth and mourn for them. Lviv is getting the support it needs.



The minister noted that this missile attack is an attempt by a terrorist state to intimidate both Ukrainians and everyone who frequents Lviv. However, he is confident that these deterrent actions are useless, and Russia will inevitably bear responsibility for its criminal acts.



