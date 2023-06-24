Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has increased the production of Caliber and Kh-101 by 3-4 times

After the start of a full-scale invasion, Russia increased the production of Kalibr and Kh-101 cruise missiles by 3-4 times, and also improved the use of missile weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Vadim Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this in an interview.
According to him, the Russians also accumulated their reserves, resumed production from most positions, changed or even improved the tactics of using both missile weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Regarding the appearance of missile systems "Bal" in the Bryansk region of Russia, the deputy head of the GUR said:
At the same time, Skibitsky added that the GUR has confirmed data that the Russians have been very actively working to modernize this complex and be able to use it against ground targets.
