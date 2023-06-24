Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has increased the production of Caliber and Kh-101 by 3-4 times

17:28 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the start of a full-scale invasion, Russia increased the production of Kalibr and Kh-101 cruise missiles by 3-4 times, and also improved the use of missile weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.



Vadim Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this in an interview.

“For these missiles, which you named (“Caliber” and Kh-101 - ed.), there was an increase in production. This is about 3-4 times. So, the Russians produce about forty, thirty missiles (per month - ed.), depending on the type. Less - "Daggers", up to six units. The level of production is now even a little higher than it was before the war," said Vadim Skibitsky.

According to him, the Russians also accumulated their reserves, resumed production from most positions, changed or even improved the tactics of using both missile weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"We saw the result of such events in May. Especially if we take the indicators for unmanned aerial vehicles. They have been used the most since October last year," Skibitsky said.

Regarding the appearance of missile systems "Bal" in the Bryansk region of Russia, the deputy head of the GUR said:

"We are now leading to reconnaissance, because there is a lot of information on this issue. We will find out. In general, we understand what the threat could be. Again, the complexes "Bal" and "Bastion" were used both from the Crimean peninsula and from the Kherson region. on ground facilities. But the effectiveness of such an application was low due to the fact that these systems are designed primarily to combat naval targets.. "Ball" is an anti-ship complex, and therefore it is not very effective against land targets," he said.

At the same time, Skibitsky added that the GUR has confirmed data that the Russians have been very actively working to modernize this complex and be able to use it against ground targets.