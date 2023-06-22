Russia considers scenario of terrorist attack at ZNPP - Zelensky

13:54 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering a scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with a release of radiation.



This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We just received a report from our intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine. Intelligence received information that Russia is considering a scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - a terrorist attack with the release of radiation. They prepared everything for this," he said.

Zelensky noted that radiation does not know state borders and who it hits is determined only by the direction of the wind.

"We share all the information we have with our partners - everyone in the world. All evidence. Europe, America, China, Brazil, India, the Arab world, Africa - all countries, absolutely everyone should know this. International organizations. All. There should never be any terrorist attacks on nuclear power plants," the president said.

He stressed that this time it should not be like with Kakhovka: "the world has been warned, so the world can and must act."