11:45 14 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Embassy in the UK accused Ukraine of preparing chemical weapons. The mission posted on Twitter a video of the fighters in Soledar, in which, according to propagandists, the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed gas cylinders with poisonous substances.

Russian diplomats claim video released by Ukrainian military allegedly shows they are preparing to use UN-banned munitions against Russian military. It is noted that the letters "OB" denote poisonous ammunition.

The video had previously been posted by the Madyar Airborne Tactical Group, but judging by the caption that accompanied it, the post was more of a joke about the fate of the enemy on the battlefield.

By the way, in the summer the embassy of the Russian Federation in Britain called for the hanging of the Azov people, saying that they "deserve a humiliating death."

Recall that in December, the Navy reported that in the eastern part of the country, the Russian Federation was dropping chlorine grenades on Ukrainian defenders.