Russia will launch an offensive in the coming months: ISW told where to expect a strike

08:56 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine





This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War The Russian military-political leadership forms the conditions for an offensive in the coming months. The likely direction of the strike will be the Luhansk region.This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Western, Ukrainian and Russian sources continue to indicate that Russia is preparing for an imminent offensive, confirming the ISW assessment that an offensive in the coming months is the most likely course of action .

In particular, the Institute drew attention to a statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on January 30, who said that there are no signs that Russia is preparing for peace talks, and all signs point to the opposite.



Stoltenberg noted that Russia can mobilize more than 200,000 people and continues to replenish stocks of weapons and ammunition through increased domestic production and partnerships with authoritarian states such as Iran and North Korea.. The Secretary General also stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains his maximalist goals in Ukraine.



At the same time, the chairman of the Council of Reserves of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, Ivan Tymochko, said in this regard that Russian troops are strengthening their grouping in the Donbass as part of the expected offensive, and noted that the Russian forces need to launch an offensive due to increased internal pressure to win, analysts say .

"Statements by Stoltenberg and Timochko confirm ISW's preliminary forecast that Russian forces are creating the conditions for launching an offensive, likely in the Luhansk region, in the coming months," writes ISW.

At the same time, the publications of Russian military bloggers also continue to indicate that the information space of the Russian Federation creates the preconditions for a possible Russian offensive.