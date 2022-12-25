Russia Produces New Missiles Despite Sanctions - GUR

Russia still retains the ability to produce new high-precision Kh-101 and Kalibr missiles, while the Russian military has enough missiles for 3-5 massive attacks.
This was stated in an interview with The New York Times by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky.
At the same time, during an interview, the intelligence officer added that the Russian Federation still has the ability to produce new high-precision missiles, the newspaper notes.
Skibitsky also said that Russia uses Kh-55 missiles for attacks, transferred to the Russian Federation by Ukraine in the 1990s under international agreements.
Earlier, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate said that, according to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia is already using a strategic stock of some types of weapons, as well as missiles manufactured this year, in particular in August.
