Russia Produces New Missiles Despite Sanctions - GUR

15:36 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia still retains the ability to produce new high-precision Kh-101 and Kalibr missiles, while the Russian military has enough missiles for 3-5 massive attacks.



This was stated in an interview with The New York Times by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky.

"According to our calculations, they have missiles for another three to five waves of strikes.. This is if there are 80 to 90 missiles in one wave," he said.

At the same time, during an interview, the intelligence officer added that the Russian Federation still has the ability to produce new high-precision missiles, the newspaper notes.

"While many believe that Russia's stockpiles of the most advanced high-precision missiles are running out, General Skibitsky said that Russian arms factories have been able to produce 240 Kh-101 precision-guided cruise missiles and about 120 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles since the start of the war, which is about 40 new missiles per month. It was not possible to independently confirm these figures," the journalists write.

Skibitsky also said that Russia uses Kh-55 missiles for attacks, transferred to the Russian Federation by Ukraine in the 1990s under international agreements.



Earlier, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate said that, according to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia is already using a strategic stock of some types of weapons, as well as missiles manufactured this year, in particular in August.