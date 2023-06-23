Russia has attracted dolphins to strengthen its base in Sevastopol - intelligence

12:58 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian aggressor has taken significant measures to strengthen the security of its main base of the Black Sea Fleet, located in Sevastopol.



According to British intelligence, the Russian side even used trained dolphins for these purposes.



According to sources, the Russians have installed at least four layers of nets and booms blocking the entrance to the harbor. However, the defense system is not limited to these measures.

"In recent weeks, there has most likely been increased protection by increasing the number of trained marine mammals. Satellite imagery shows a nearly doubling of the harbor's floating mammal pens, and it is likely that bottlenose dolphins live there," the intelligence report said.



The service also points to Russian use of trained marine animals in the Arctic, although in this case we are not talking about dolphins, but about beluga whales and seals. They perform various tasks assigned to them.