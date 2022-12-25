Russia receives 250 kamikaze drones from Iran

17:07 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Federation received from Iran another batch of Iranian kamikaze drones.



In total, the occupiers received 250 martyrs.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address to the participants of the meeting of the leaders of the United Kingdom's Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).



According to the President, today the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Iranian drones from a new batch. The enemy released 34 kamikaze drones.

"These are the Shaheds from the new party that Russia received from Iran. 250 units - this is the total number of Shaheds received by the terrorist state," he said.



As the head of state stated, Russian missiles and Iranian drones are constantly used for strikes, primarily on the Ukrainian energy sector.



According to him, only one recent massive strike on Ukraine on December 16 affected more than 20 million people.. As a result, million-plus cities and most regions were left without electricity. In total, 22 million 408 thousand Ukrainians were disconnected from the power supply for the evening of that day. More than ten million people were left without water and heat.