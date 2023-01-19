Russia plans to transfer the latest Armata tanks to Ukraine for propaganda purposes - British intelligence

Russia is likely considering deploying a small number of its new T-14 Armata main battle tanks in Ukraine for propaganda purposes.
This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.
The ministry notes that it is not yet clear whether Russia has moved this type of tank to Ukraine.. At the same time, the use of "Armata" against the Defense Forces provides for risks for the Russian Federation.
An additional challenge for Russia is to fine-tune the logistics chain for the T-14, as it is larger and heavier than other Russian tanks.
In April 2022, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the production of new tanks was halting in Russia due to financial problems and the lack of imported components.
