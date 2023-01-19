Russia plans to transfer the latest Armata tanks to Ukraine for propaganda purposes - British intelligence

10:07 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia is likely considering deploying a small number of its new T-14 Armata main battle tanks in Ukraine for propaganda purposes.



This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

"At the end of December 2022, images showed a T-14 at a training ground in southern Russia: this place was associated with activities before being deployed for an operation in Ukraine. This came after pro-government Russian media claimed that T-14s were being prepared for deployment.

The ministry notes that it is not yet clear whether Russia has moved this type of tank to Ukraine.. At the same time, the use of "Armata" against the Defense Forces provides for risks for the Russian Federation.

"Any T-14 deployment is likely to be a risky decision for Russia. Eleven years of program development have been marked by delays, reductions in planned fleet size and reports of production problems.

An additional challenge for Russia is to fine-tune the logistics chain for the T-14, as it is larger and heavier than other Russian tanks.

"If Russia deploys the T-14, then most likely for propaganda purposes. Production is probably only going on in dozens, while commanders are unlikely to trust the machine in battle," the Ministry of Defense of the kingdom summed up.

In April 2022, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the production of new tanks was halting in Russia due to financial problems and the lack of imported components.