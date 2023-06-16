Russia moves missile systems to Ukrainian border - General Staff

There is an increase in the number of tactical groups of missile troops deployed near the Ukrainian border by the forces of the Russian Federation.
This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Gromov, at a briefing on May 15.
The representative of the General Staff also said that during the first two weeks of June, more than 140 missiles of various types and more than 250 attack drones were used.
Recall that on Thursday night, the enemy fired four X-101 / X-555 cruise missiles and 20 Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military destroyed all drones and one missile.
