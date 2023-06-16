Russia moves missile systems to Ukrainian border - General Staff

15:43 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

There is an increase in the number of tactical groups of missile troops deployed near the Ukrainian border by the forces of the Russian Federation.



This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Gromov, at a briefing on May 15.

"According to the available information, a division of the Bal coastal missile system was moved to the Bryansk region. This increases the enemy's risk of striking with X-35 missiles, which have a sufficient range to destroy objects in the territory of Zhytomyr, Kiev, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions," he stressed.

The representative of the General Staff also said that during the first two weeks of June, more than 140 missiles of various types and more than 250 attack drones were used.

"Currently, the aggressor has focused on targets related to logistics, industrial facilities, as well as oil and gas supply," Gromov said.

Recall that on Thursday night, the enemy fired four X-101 / X-555 cruise missiles and 20 Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military destroyed all drones and one missile.