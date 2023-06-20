Russia moves "Ball" to the Bryansk region: shortage of long-range weapons

11:01 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The movement of a division of the Russian coastal missile system "Bal" to the Bryansk region indicates that the enemy has a shortage of high-precision long-range weapons.



This was stated by the speaker of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, during a nationwide telethon.

"If the enemy uses the Bal complexes, this indicates that the Russian side has certain problems with missiles, such as Caliber, Kh-101 / Kh-155, Iskander and Dagger". Coastal missile systems "Bal" are an alternative and replacement for high-precision long-range weapons. That is, the enemy will use the complexes available to him and the corresponding missiles," Ignat explained.



He noted that the Russian side has not yet used the Bal systems, but the top military leaders of Ukraine have already developed certain mechanisms to counter the new Russian threat posed by these coastal missile systems.



Ignat also noted that the Bal complexes are not the only weapons that the enemy has.. He is actively using all available forces and means to strike at Ukrainian positions.