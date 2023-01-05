Russia has shifted long-range aircraft to the east, but this will complicate the maintenance of aircraft - British intelligence

10:27 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

British intelligence at the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia had dispersed long-range aircraft, especially to airfields located far from Ukraine. This is due to the fact that on December 5 and 26, 2022, there were explosions at the long-range aviation base in Engels, as a result of which several aircraft were damaged.



On December 27, 2022, NSDC Secretary Alexei Danilov announced that the Russian Federation had redeployed Tu-95MS BEAR heavy bombers and Tu-22M3 BACKFIRE medium bombers to the Russian Far East.



At the same time, analysts note that long-range aircraft will still be able to bombard Ukraine with cruise missiles, since the weapons have a range of 5,000 km in addition to the range of bombers.