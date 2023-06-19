Russia regroups troops after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station - intelligence

11:44 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, Russia is transferring its military forces, which were previously located along the Dnieper, to the territory of the Zaporozhye region and to Bakhmut.



This was reported in an intelligence report by the British Ministry of Defense, June 19.



Analysts note that in the past 10 days, the Russian Federation, with a high degree of probability, began moving parts of its troops that were on the left bank of the Dnieper to strengthen positions in Zaporozhye and in the Bakhmut sector.



Presumably, we are talking about the transfer of several thousand servicemen of the 49th Army, including their 34th separate mechanized brigade, as well as paratroopers and marines.

"The redeployment of these troops likely indicates that Russia is feeling a decrease in the likelihood of a large-scale attack from Ukraine across the Dnieper after the destruction of the Kakhovka reservoir dam and subsequent flooding," the intelligence report notes.

A previous British intelligence report reported that Russian forces were now suffering the worst casualties since the Battle of Bakhmut was in full swing.