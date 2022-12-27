Russia transferred part of the tank army to Belarus

11:51 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

British intelligence believes that Russia recently transferred to Belarus part of the units that are part of the 1st Guards Tank Army.



This is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense on the war in Ukraine for December 27.

"Elements of the Russian 1st Guards Tank Army were likely among the Russian forces that were recently deployed to Belarus. This formation must have been trained before deployment. It is unlikely that it has the support units needed to put it on alert," - notes intelligence.



The review also says that for the last two days, active hostilities have been concentrated mainly around Bakhmut and in the Svatovo region..