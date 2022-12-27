Russia transferred part of the tank army to Belarus

British intelligence believes that Russia recently transferred to Belarus part of the units that are part of the 1st Guards Tank Army.
This is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense on the war in Ukraine for December 27.
This is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense on the war in Ukraine for December 27.
The review also says that for the last two days, active hostilities have been concentrated mainly around Bakhmut and in the Svatovo region..
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments