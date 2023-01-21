Russia denies civilian captivity and refuses to release them

11:28 21 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia refuses not only to release civilians, but in most cases to confirm captivity. This was stated at the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

During the meeting of relatives of the prisoners with representatives of the Coordination Headquarters and the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, they also discussed Turkey's participation in the return of Ukrainians from captivity. It is noted that with the assistance of Ankara, there has already been a positive result, so Kyiv is striving to continue working in this direction.

"At the end of last year, the Russian Ombudsman Moskalkova confirmed the capture of about 120 civilians who were considered missing," said a representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

The representative of the Coordination Headquarters added that Ukrainian civilians are being kept in the Russian Federation in order to manipulate and undermine society, saying that Ukraine does not want to take them away.

"We have not refused a single person whom the Russians have agreed to exchange," a spokesman for the Coordination Headquarters said.

Recall that Ukraine and the Russian Federation are preparing a large-scale exchange of prisoners.