14:55 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia refuses to negotiate with Ukraine on the basis of the "peace formula" proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.



This is reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"By putting forward all sorts of ideas and "formulas of peace", Zelensky harbors the illusion of achieving, with the help of the West, the withdrawal of our troops from the Russian territory of Donbass, Crimea, Zaporozhye and the Kherson region, the payment of reparations by Russia, the appearance "of confession in international tribunals", etc.. Of course, we will not talk to anyone under such conditions," he said.

At the same time, Lavrov claims that allegedly Kyiv is not ready for dialogue.

" It is obvious that Kiev is not ready for dialogue," Lavrov said, adding that "the current" clip "of Ukrainian politicians is well known to everyone for their inability to negotiate. Most of them are outright Russophobes."

What does Zelensky's "peace formula" imply?



In October 2022, Zelensky announced to the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries the "peace formula" to overcome the Russian threat. In particular, it provides for the defense support of Ukraine, the protection of territorial integrity and the punishment of those responsible for armed aggression. The formula also provides for countering ecocide and fixing the end of the war.



The "Formula of the World" includes 10 points: