Russia refuses to negotiate on Zelensky's "peace formula"

Russia refuses to negotiate with Ukraine on the basis of the "peace formula" proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
This is reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
At the same time, Lavrov claims that allegedly Kyiv is not ready for dialogue.
What does Zelensky's "peace formula" imply?
In October 2022, Zelensky announced to the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries the "peace formula" to overcome the Russian threat. In particular, it provides for the defense support of Ukraine, the protection of territorial integrity and the punishment of those responsible for armed aggression. The formula also provides for countering ecocide and fixing the end of the war.
The "Formula of the World" includes 10 points:
- Radiation and nuclear safety.
- Food security.
- Energy security.
- Release of all prisoners and deportees.
- Implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of territorial integrity and world order.
- The withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities.
- The return of justice.
- Ecocide resistance.
- Escalation prevention.
- Recording the end of the war.
