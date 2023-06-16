Russia illegally holds 27,000 Ukrainian citizens hostage

As of the end of May, the Russian Federation is illegally holding approximately 27,000 Ukrainian citizens as hostages.. This information was voiced by Dmitry Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, at a briefing held on Wednesday, May 31.
He added that before the start of Russia's full-scale aggressive war against Ukraine, about 700,000 children lived in the territories that are now occupied.
At the same time, he stressed that the fact of forced deportation of at least 19,453 Ukrainian children to Russia has already been established, but in fact this figure is much higher. The authorities have only a general idea of where these children may be.
Lubinets also said that there was confirmation that through the territory of Belarus, with the direct participation of the authorities of this country, the forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children, civilian hostages and prisoners of war was carried out.
Lubinets also said that there was confirmation that through the territory of Belarus, with the direct participation of the authorities of this country, the forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children, civilian hostages and prisoners of war was carried out.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments