Russia illegally holds 27,000 Ukrainian citizens hostage

18:55 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

As of the end of May, the Russian Federation is illegally holding approximately 27,000 Ukrainian citizens as hostages.. This information was voiced by Dmitry Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, at a briefing held on Wednesday, May 31.

"According to the data we have, more than 27,000 citizens are being held hostage by the Russian Federation.. This is a huge number of Ukrainian citizens who are actually being held captive by the Russian authorities," Lubinets stressed.



He added that before the start of Russia's full-scale aggressive war against Ukraine, about 700,000 children lived in the territories that are now occupied.

"We do not know exactly how many of them remained in the temporarily occupied territory, and how many were taken to the territory of the Russian Federation.. We can only guess. However, I am sure that after the liberation of all Ukrainian territories, we will be able to at least approximately determine the number of children currently on the territory of Russia," Lubinets said.

At the same time, he stressed that the fact of forced deportation of at least 19,453 Ukrainian children to Russia has already been established, but in fact this figure is much higher. The authorities have only a general idea of where these children may be.



Lubinets also said that there was confirmation that through the territory of Belarus, with the direct participation of the authorities of this country, the forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children, civilian hostages and prisoners of war was carried out.