Russia won't negotiate if it doesn't win the war - Borrell

Russia will only agree to negotiate with Ukraine to end its aggression if it wins the war.
This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during the Global RCE Conference.
He added that Ukraine and Russia continue to strengthen their armed forces, while he estimated the number of soldiers involved in the war at 300,000 people.
According to him, the daily shelling of Ukraine, the killing of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure are part of the Russian plan.
The European official also spoke out against critics of Western military aid to Ukraine.
