Russia won't negotiate if it doesn't win the war - Borrell

08:21 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia will only agree to negotiate with Ukraine to end its aggression if it wins the war.



This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during the Global RCE Conference.

"I see the clear intention of Russia to win the war. Russia will not negotiate if it does not win the war," the official said.

He added that Ukraine and Russia continue to strengthen their armed forces, while he estimated the number of soldiers involved in the war at 300,000 people.

"I observe the concentration of troops on both sides. Putin gathered more than 300,000 people there - twice as many as when he launched the invasion," Borrell said.

According to him, the daily shelling of Ukraine, the killing of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure are part of the Russian plan.

“I’m afraid that all this definitely does not happen by chance and without a plan, and we need to be ready for the continuation of the conflict, which means continuing to help Ukraine, because if we don’t help it, Ukraine will not be able to defend itself,” the official said.

The European official also spoke out against critics of Western military aid to Ukraine.