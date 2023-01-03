Russia does not plan to end the war against Ukraine - GUR

12:49 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia does not intend to end the war against Ukraine. The invaders will try to carry out new offensives at the front, Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said.



According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the Russians will try to continue offensive operations in 2023.

"In none of the directions they managed to achieve their goal. They understand that they will lose, but they do not plan to end the war. We're considering the possibility that they could withdraw from the north or east at the same time. Such actions of the enemy are expected and our troops are ready for this," Chernyak said.

Andrei Chernyak is sure that the Russians will try to keep the land corridor to the Crimea and capture the entire Donetsk region. However, in his opinion, the invaders will not be able to cross the Dnieper in order to capture Kherson again.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, over the next 4-5 months, the Russian army may lose up to 70,000 more people.. And the leadership of the occupying country is ready for such losses.