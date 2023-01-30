Russia has not abandoned its intention to receive ballistic missiles from Iran - Yuri Ignat

17:20 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

One of the main threats to Ukraine, which is "hanging in the air" and can be realized, is the acquisition of Iranian ballistic missiles by Russia.



This was announced by the press secretary of the Air Force of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat.

"What we have - Russia has not abandoned its intentions to receive from Iran both kamikaze drones and, in a certain way, missiles, which were announced earlier - Fateh and Zolfaghar - this is ballistics, we have no means against ballistics today. But Russia has ballistics in in the form of the same "Daggers" missiles. This is actually a complex, but hitting an air-based ballistic territory. Likewise, Kh-22 missiles and S-300 S-400 missiles are anti-aircraft missiles that hit ballistic territory," he said.

The military explained that Ukraine could destroy Russian missiles in position. Otherwise, the Defense Forces require modern air defense systems from Western partners.

"These are the challenges and threats that stand today. You can destroy them (missiles - ed.. ) and in positions. But our partners also understand that we need funds against ballistic threats. Such as Patriot PAC-3 and SAMP-T," said Yuri Ignat.

At the same time, Ukraine's allies have already expressed their readiness to hand over the complexes.