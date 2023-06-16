Russia sent a new PMC Storm Z from prisoners to fight in Ukraine

09:50 28 May Kyiv, Ukraine

After PMC Wagner significantly reduced its staff near Bakhmut, the Russian leadership created another similar company, PMC Storm Z, and sent it to war against Ukraine. By tradition, the "new" militants were hired in prisons and camps. Yuriy Fedorenko, a military officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is fighting in the Svatov direction in the Luhansk region, spoke about this on the air of the national telethon.

According to Fedorenko, these are people deprived of their liberty on the territory of the Russian Federation.. They are collected in significant numbers and added to the regular units of the Russian occupation forces.

"They are mainly used for the so-called" meat assaults ". That is, the task of these" servicemen ", if I can say so about them, is to get as close as possible to the Defense Forces and" dig "at least on the bayonet of a shovel. Then they are liquidated, in their place" the next ones are coming," Fedorenko said.

According to the military, there can be 10-12 such "meat assaults" in one day, plus an additional night. The enemy is trying to "dig in" as much as possible. Three occupiers can dig one trench, because the previous two are liquidated by the Defense Forces.

"The level of motivation for combat operations among these military is low, but the coercion system works in such a way that they carry out strike and assault actions, and there is a threat," the military said.

Earlier, the ISW assessed the consequences of the retreat of the Wagnerites from Bakhmut. Analysts believe that such rotations of Russian troops will reduce the pace of their offensive operations on the Avdiivka-Donetsk line.