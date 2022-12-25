Russia has been accumulating resources for the war with Ukraine for years, and now it is preparing new ones - Zaluzhny

16:40 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, in an interview with The Economist, said that the Russian Federation has been accumulating resources for the war against Ukraine for 3-4 years and is preparing new ones, they are not of the best quality, and the combat potential will be very, very low, even if another million people are recruited into the Russian army .

"According to my calculations, probably for three and a half to four years they were intensively increased: people, equipment, ammunition. I think they had the resources for three months to achieve their goals. The fact that they exhausted these resources and missed their potential, achieving almost no result, indicates that their position was chosen incorrectly, they now again have to think about how to get out of this situation, therefore, as during the Second World war, I have no doubt, most likely, somewhere beyond the Urals, new resources are being prepared. They are preparing 100%,” he said.

Zaluzhny noted that from a military point of view, the Russians' attempt to take Kyiv was the right decision to achieve their goal.. But due to failures, their resources are concentrated in the Donbass, where "the situation is not simple" now.

“Most likely, they (the Russians – ed.) are looking for ways to stop the fighting and get a pause by any means: shelling civilians, leaving our wives and children to freeze to death. They need it for one simple purpose: they need time to gather resources and create new potential so that they can continue to achieve their goals," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

Already in January, but most likely in the spring, the Russian Federation may launch a large offensive from the Donbass in the east, from the south, or even from Belarus. Russian troops will seek to push back the Ukrainian forces and may even make a second attempt to take Kyiv.

He stressed that the military of the Russian Federation is simultaneously doing everything possible to prevent the Ukrainian military from regrouping.

"That's why you see fighting on the 1,500 km front line. Somewhere more intense, somewhere less intense, but they hold back our troops to prevent us from regrouping. The fact that they are now fighting hard is, of course, very bad, but does not solve the strategic problem. It simply exhausts the armed forces of Ukraine," Zaluzhny explained.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that the problem that the Ukrainian troops have is, first of all, to hold the front line and not lose positions.