15:11 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine





Forbes writes about it. Russian President Vladimir Putin could order his military to purposefully seek out and destroy a Patriot battery that the United States has announced was handed over to Ukraine.Forbes writes about it.

"To destroy the Patrit battery for Putin would be of much greater political importance than strategic importance on the battlefield," the publication believes.

According to journalists, on September 14, 2019, Iranian-made drones with high accuracy attacked oil refineries in eastern Saudi Arabia.. Putin immediately took advantage of this attack to ridicule the inability of US-supplied air defenses to Saudi Arabia to protect these vital installations, and urged Riyadh to follow the path of Iran and Turkey by buying Russian S-300 or S-400 systems.

"He had nothing to brag about for a long time, since 2020 turned out to be unsuccessful for Russian air defense. In Libya, Turkish-made drones destroyed Russian medium-range Pantsir-S1 systems and helped decisively change the course of the country's civil war against a Moscow-backed group.

In addition, soon Israeli loitering munitions in service with Azerbaijan successfully destroyed several Armenian S-300 systems during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, the newspaper writes.

"Putin can use Iran-supplied weapons and Iranian tactics in any attempt to destroy the Ukrainian Patriot. In particular, he may try to replicate the battle-tested strategy used by the Houthis against the Saudi-led coalition during the war in Yemen.

Then the Houthis used their own warping ammunition, which was created on the basis of Iranian developments. They found GPS-programmed coordinates of Patriot systems from open sources that were used to target radars.. After neutralizing the radars, the Houthis were able to use short-range ballistic missiles without worrying that the Patriot would successfully intercept them.



Journalists suggest that Tehran would most likely welcome such an attack on the Ukrainian Patriot, as it would show firsthand that its technology could neutralize one of the advanced air defense systems developed by the United States.. In their opinion, the Iranian military can even help Russia in planning and carrying out such an attack.

"Russia could launch an unprecedented number of shaheeds in swarm attacks against its radar and bombard the area with missiles to ensure that this battery is destroyed. Thus, Moscow will make it clear that its attacks cannot be stopped, despite the efforts of the United States and its allies to create and strengthen the air defense of Ukraine.

At the same time, unlike the HIMARS MLRS, the Patriot systems are low-mobile, and up to 90 people are needed to move and set up one such battery.