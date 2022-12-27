Russia may prepare new strikes on the territory of Ukraine - OK "South"

15:58 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia can prepare new strikes on the territory of Ukraine, but the Defense Forces are ready for this, said the head of the joint press center of the Security and Defense Forces "South" Natalya Gumenyuk.



According to her, Russian ships-carriers of Caliber missiles are maneuvering in the Black Sea and one of them has entered the base point.

"Obviously they're up to something.. Now there is one surface, two underwater launchers in the sea, which in total is 16 Kalibr-type missiles in readiness for use.. But we remember that it is not difficult for them to return that launch vehicle to combat duty, it takes several hours," Gumenyuk said.

She stressed that the Ukrainian troops are ready for a new attack.

"We are aware that such a strike is possible. But don't expect just a massive blow. We remember that they are also capable of inflicting pinpoint strikes," the speaker of OK Yug said.

Gumenyuk also noted that while Russia is running out of missiles, it is trying to replenish its reserves despite sanctions and limits on its capacity.

"We see that they are looking for an opportunity to delay the course of events, take a so-called operational pause in order to bring up reserves and continue their" victorious show ". But our opposition is adequate, we will not give them that pause, because we realize that we need to get our independence as quickly as possible in the struggle," she said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during the holidays, Russian troops could again become more active and launch new strikes on Ukraine.