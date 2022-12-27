Russia may prepare new strikes on the territory of Ukraine - OK "South"

Russia can prepare new strikes on the territory of Ukraine, but the Defense Forces are ready for this, said the head of the joint press center of the Security and Defense Forces "South" Natalya Gumenyuk.
According to her, Russian ships-carriers of Caliber missiles are maneuvering in the Black Sea and one of them has entered the base point.
According to her, Russian ships-carriers of Caliber missiles are maneuvering in the Black Sea and one of them has entered the base point.
She stressed that the Ukrainian troops are ready for a new attack.
Gumenyuk also noted that while Russia is running out of missiles, it is trying to replenish its reserves despite sanctions and limits on its capacity.
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during the holidays, Russian troops could again become more active and launch new strikes on Ukraine.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments