Russia may have modified Iranian drones for winter conditions - ISW

09:53 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine





This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War



Analysts have noted that Russian forces have used Iranian-made drones to strike Ukrainian cities for the first time in three weeks, likely because Russian forces have modified the drones for colder weather. Russia could modify Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to strike Ukrainian territory in winter conditions.This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) Analysts have noted that Russian forces have used Iranian-made drones to strike Ukrainian cities for the first time in three weeks, likely because Russian forces have modified the drones for colder weather.

On December 7, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said Russian troops had resumed using Iranian-made loitering munitions after a three-week break, and suggested that Russian forces were having difficulty using drones due to problems with icing in colder weather. the message says.

At the same time, Joint Command South spokesperson Natalya Gumenyuk said on December 7 that Russian forces have resumed using Iranian-made drones with the intention of depleting Ukraine's air defenses in various directions and open sectors of the front.. At the same time, Russian and Ukrainian sources reported that the Russian troops used Shahed-136 drones to strike at the Kyiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr and Zaporozhye regions.