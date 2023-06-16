10:46 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A May 23 report from the British Ministry of Defense indicates that Russia is using the latest incidents on its border as manipulation and furthering its official story that it has become a "victim of the war."



Analysts from the UK note that between May 19 and 22, 2023, Russian security forces may have clashed with partisans in several places in the Belgorod region.



The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the responsibility for these events was taken by Russian anti-regime groups..



The most serious incident took place in the Grayvoron area, with skirmishes, drone strikes and indirect fire attacks.



Russia has evacuated several villages and sent additional security forces to the area.



British analysts believe Russia is facing a growing multifaceted security threat in its border areas, including the loss of combat aircraft, IED attacks on railroad tracks, and now guerrilla warfare..



The UK MoD predicts that Russia will likely use these incidents to support its official story that it has been a casualty in this war.