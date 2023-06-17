Russia treats only wounded officers, soldiers remain at the front - headquarters

08:58 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After being wounded during hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, the occupiers send only officers to Russia for treatment, while lower-ranking soldiers are left in makeshift hospitals in the occupied areas of Ukraine.



This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to suffer significant losses, which he tries to hide by any available means.. In particular, the command of the invaders made changes to the procedure for the treatment of wounded Russian servicemen, according to which evacuation to the Russian Federation is provided only for officers," the General Staff notes.

According to the information provided by the General Staff, sergeants and ordinary soldiers, regardless of the severity and complexity of their injuries, are subject to treatment in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.



In order to ensure the implementation of this decision, the occupiers are increasing the number of beds in the places they use as military hospitals.