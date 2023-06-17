Russia treats only wounded officers, soldiers remain at the front - headquarters

After being wounded during hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, the occupiers send only officers to Russia for treatment, while lower-ranking soldiers are left in makeshift hospitals in the occupied areas of Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the information provided by the General Staff, sergeants and ordinary soldiers, regardless of the severity and complexity of their injuries, are subject to treatment in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
In order to ensure the implementation of this decision, the occupiers are increasing the number of beds in the places they use as military hospitals.
