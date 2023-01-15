Russia has changed the method of missile attack - Zaluzhny

09:31 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

During the massive attacks of Ukraine on Saturday, January 14, the Russian invaders launched 28 cruise and 5 aircraft missiles. The air defense forces managed to shoot down 18 winged and three aircraft. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

He clarified that in the morning the invaders used S-400 (S-300) anti-aircraft guided missiles to attack Kyiv from the north.

And later in the afternoon, Russia used high-precision weapons to strike Ukraine's critical infrastructure.. In particular, Kh-101/Kh-555, Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles, Caliber sea-launched cruise missiles and Kh-59 guided air missiles.

As previously reported, as a result of a morning rocket attack in the Kyiv region, 28 residential buildings were damaged, but there were no casualties. The shelling took place at 6 am on Saturday, January 14. The air raid signal was not raised during the attack.