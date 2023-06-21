Russia Uses Road Repairs at WOT to Steal Public Funds

10:21 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian government is hiding behind road repairs in the temporarily occupied territories of Eastern Ukraine in order to "legalize" the theft of public funds.



According to a report published by the Center for National Resistance, the Russians have included highways in these territories in the Russian list of public highways of federal significance.



The decree issued by the Russian government allows the occupiers to create a common road complex in Eastern Ukraine, which includes Ukrainian highways and links them with the administrative centers of Russian subjects.



The main purpose of such a decision is to allow the occupiers to allocate funds for the proposed road works in the occupied territories, but in practice this opens up opportunities for theft of funds without proper control..



It is important to note that the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government actively supported his curators in the occupation administrations in Eastern Ukraine in this matter, in particular for this purpose.