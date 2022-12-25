Russia wants to remove responsibility for war crimes in Ukraine, the Presidential Office reacted

18:43 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Duma of the Russian Federation in the first reading adopted a draft law abolishing criminal liability for crimes committed in the occupied territories of Ukraine if they were committed "for the sake of protecting the interests of Russia". The Office of the President emphasized that this is a step towards the legalization of looting, rape and murder committed by the Russian occupiers.



The text of the bill was published on the website of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"It is not a criminal and criminal act, the responsibility for which is established by the regulatory legal acts of Ukraine, if it contains signs of a crime provided for by the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, but is aimed at protecting the interests of the Russian Federation, "Donetsk People's Republic", "Luhansk People's Republic" or legally protected interests of citizens or organizations of the Russian Federation, "Donetsk People's Republic", "Luhansk People's Republic", the population and organizations of the Zaporozhye region, Kherson region," the text of the document says.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that Russia is trying to legalize numerous crimes committed by members of Russian armed groups on the territory of Ukraine.



The removal by the State Duma of the Russian Federation of responsibility for crimes in the occupied territories committed "in the interests of Russia" is the actual legalization of looting, rape and murder as the main instruments of the Russian state. Now you understand why we need an international special tribunal?" he wrote on his Twitter.