Russia is preparing to continue the war - Stoltenberg

16:31 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

NATO does not see any signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the military leadership are preparing for peace, while the Alliance sees that Russia is preparing for further war.



This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a speech at the CHEY Institute for Advanced Study in Seoul.

"He noted that today no one can say when the war will end.. But we know that this is a war of conquest, it is really a war of the choice of President Putin. He decided to invade another country, a sovereign democratic state in Europe," he said.

Stoltenberg stressed that President Putin can end today's war.

"But the problem is that we don't see any signs that President Putin and the rulers in Moscow are preparing for peace.. We see the opposite. We see that they are preparing for further war, that they are mobilizing more soldiers, more than 200 thousand, and potentially even more. That they are actively building up weapons and ammunition," the NATO Secretary General said.

According to him, the Russian Federation is also building up its arsenal thanks to the support of other authoritarian states, such as Iran and North Korea.

“And most importantly, we see no sign that President Putin has changed his overall goal of this invasion, which is to control the neighbor, control Ukraine. So, as long as this is the case, we must be prepared for a long journey," Stoltenberg stressed.

He stressed that it is important for all believers in democracy that Putin does not win this war.