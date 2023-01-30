Russia is preparing to continue the war - Stoltenberg

NATO does not see any signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the military leadership are preparing for peace, while the Alliance sees that Russia is preparing for further war.
This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a speech at the CHEY Institute for Advanced Study in Seoul.
Stoltenberg stressed that President Putin can end today's war.
According to him, the Russian Federation is also building up its arsenal thanks to the support of other authoritarian states, such as Iran and North Korea.
He stressed that it is important for all believers in democracy that Putin does not win this war.
The NATO Secretary General called for military support for Ukraine, as this is the best way to achieve a peaceful negotiated solution to the war.
Stoltenberg also called on South Korea to increase military support for Ukraine , citing other states that changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after the Russian invasion.
South Korean law prohibits the supply of weapons to countries in a state of armed conflict. Stoltenberg cited the example of Sweden and Norway, which followed a similar policy, but changed it for the sake of Ukraine.
