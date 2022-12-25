Russia is preparing for a positional war in the Donbass - British intelligence

13:39 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops in recent weeks have been busy building defensive lines around Svatovo in the Luhansk region, which indicates Russia's return to positional warfare, which the West has already abandoned.

The British Ministry of Defense writes about this.



According to British intelligence, the images show that in recent weeks, Russian troops have continued to make significant efforts to build large defensive positions along the front line.. They probably preferred the northern sector around Svatovoe.

"Russian installations adhere to traditional military fortification plans that have hardly changed since World War II.. Such designs are likely vulnerable to today's indirectly targeted precision strikes.

The intelligence noted that the construction of the main defensive lines is another illustration of Russia's return to trench warfare, which most modern Western militaries have largely abandoned in recent decades.