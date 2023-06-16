Russia is preparing a plan to destroy the "Crimean Titan" - Yusov

16:06 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian leadership is planning a scenario for the destruction of the Crimean Titan enterprise in Armyansk with a possible escape from the peninsula.



This was reported by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov.



Yusov noted that these actions of the occupiers may be associated with blackmail, and also indicate a demonstrative nature.



He stressed that Russia is considering the possibility of disabling the enterprise in the event of a retreat and flight, as Putin is clearly expressing his strategy to de-industrialize Ukraine.



Yusov warned of a possible scenario for a full-scale terrorist attack on the "Crimean Titan" by Russian invaders.



He also stressed that civilian workers in enterprises controlled by the occupiers are hostages in the hands of terrorists.. Yusov noted that the presence of mining and trenches throughout the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula indicates the preparation of the invaders for various scenarios, including retreat.



In addition, he noted that Russia is using scorched earth tactics in an information and psychological campaign against Ukraine, trying to force it into peace negotiations. He stressed that Ukraine and the international community will not succumb to this blackmail.



Yusov also noted that the occupiers do not solve the problems with fresh water in the Crimea, as they realize that they are on the peninsula temporarily.