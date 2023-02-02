Russia is preparing a new wave of launches of Iranian kamikaze drones

The Defense Forces recorded the activity of transport aircraft, which, probably, delivered a new batch of UAVs to the occupiers.
As Natalya Gumenyuk, a representative of OK Yug, said on the air of the national telethon, there have been no reminders of drones in the airspace of Ukraine for some time due to adverse weather conditions in the south.
She stressed that Iranian drones have to start from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, fly over the Sea of Azov and air masses over the Black Sea.
