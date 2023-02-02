Russia is preparing a new wave of launches of Iranian kamikaze drones

11:47 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Defense Forces recorded the activity of transport aircraft, which, probably, delivered a new batch of UAVs to the occupiers.



As Natalya Gumenyuk, a representative of OK Yug, said on the air of the national telethon, there have been no reminders of drones in the airspace of Ukraine for some time due to adverse weather conditions in the south.

"But here, this can be evidenced by the peculiarities of the weather conditions in the south, because of which they (drones - UNIAN) still have to fly if they are launched even in other regions of Ukraine," Humenyuk said.



She stressed that Iranian drones have to start from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, fly over the Sea of Azov and air masses over the Black Sea.

“And the stormy weather and gusty winds were so powerful that the use of drones is not only impractical, but also critically reversed.. Therefore, they most likely did not launch them," she said.