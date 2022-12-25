Russia is preparing a new attack on Ukraine - ISW

09:00 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia's struggle to maintain the forces currently deployed in Ukraine, equipped with tanks, artillery, long-range strike weapons and other necessary equipment, is unlikely to be resolved in time to provide a large new force for offensive operations this winter," the ISW said.

At the same time, analysts suggest that Putin may order the resumption of large-scale offensive operations this winter, but note that it is important not to overestimate the possible capabilities of Russian or joint Russian-Belarusian forces to carry them out successfully.



At the same time, ISW continues to consider it unlikely that Lukashenka will send the Belarusian Armed Forces, which should also be re-equipped, to invade Ukraine.