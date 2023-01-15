Russia is ready to transition to martial law and to a long war - intelligence

06:54 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia is preparing for the transition to martial law and prolonged hostilities. This was announced on January 14 by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The measures taken by (President of the Russian Federation Vladimir) Putin to reorganize the economy and the military-industrial complex of Russia testify to the preparations for transferring the Russian Federation to martial law," military intelligence emphasized.

It is noted that the measures are aimed at strengthening the potential of Russia and creating conditions for conducting operations that were planned at the very beginning of the war, but unsuccessfully implemented by the Russian army.

"The attempts of the occupying country to attract all military resources to continue the war in Ukraine and the recent appointment of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (Valery) Gerasimov as the new commander of the occupying forces testify not only to military failures, but also to Russia's preparations for the continuation of a large-scale long-term war," - summed up in GUR.

Earlier, intelligence reported that Russia is trying to create an armed force of two million people.